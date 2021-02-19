“We’re pretty much just sitting here” Man stranded on I-20 in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man spoke to East Texas Now Thursday evening about his situation on I-20.
Orhonde Chapman said he has been stuck on I-20 near the exit to US 271 for over three hours.
“We’re pretty much just sitting here, people are probably running out of gas, people probably have not eaten, and all of those things I don’t know if they are taking into consideration but whoever the higher powers be, someone needs to do something,” he said.
He said he was trying to go somewhere to find fresh water and food.
“I thought the roads, that maybe the roads were cleared up a little bit so that I could go somewhere to find some type of fresh water or something, but now another roadblock,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.