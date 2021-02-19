Lufkin water supply now fed by 6 pumps, boil water notice remains in effect

Water is still being handed out at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. To get water, you must line up northbound on Angelina Street. First Street and Second Street are blocked with all traffic diverted up Angelina Street. Citizens can drive through and pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost. The city asks that If you have already picked up water from an earlier drive, then please do not come back for more today. Let someone else have an opportunity.