Lufkin water supply now fed by 6 pumps, boil water notice remains in effect

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin has provided an update for the 2 p.m. hour.
According to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Oncor was able to restore power to another of the city’s wells so now they are up to six pumping. A city crew is still working to diagnose a mechanical issue at one of the wells, while Oncor is still working to restore power to the other two.
Pebsworth says crews will continue working around the clock to meet the goal of all nine wells online. Throughout the day, the city has heard that more and more people have water. Some are seeing a trickle, while others are seeing about a quarter of their usual water pressure. Though it’s slow going, they are seeing real progress, she said.
She added, “We’ll throw out the analogy we used earlier: Our pipe system is like an 800-mile water hose. With the addition of one more pump, water pressure is increasing, and we’ll get to the end of the hose that much faster. We continue to ask everyone to do their part and check for water leaks around their homes and businesses throughout the day.”
If you find a leak and can’t turn the water off yourself, Pebsworth said to contact the call center at 936-633-0357. Those who do have water, please remember that the boil water notice is still in effect.
Water is still being handed out at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. To get water, you must line up northbound on Angelina Street. First Street and Second Street are blocked with all traffic diverted up Angelina Street. Citizens can drive through and pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost. The city asks that If you have already picked up water from an earlier drive, then please do not come back for more today. Let someone else have an opportunity.
Pebsworth said that the distribution will be going as long as the supply lasts, which she estimates to be another two hours.
She said she will provide another update around 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.