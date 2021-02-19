Updated Girls Basketball brackets

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -
* Due to the winter storms, games are continually changing. These are the latest as of 9 pm on Feb. 19
6A
Legacy vs TBD
5A
Sulphur Springs vs Royse City @ TBD, Feb. 22
Red Oak vs Mount Pleasant @ Greenville, Feb. 22, 6 pm
Lufkin vs Highland Park @ Athens, Feb.22 - TBD
4A
Linalde vs Canton @ Van, Feb. 20, 2 pm
Jasper vs Robinson (Bi-District) @ Crockett, Feb. 20 4 pm
Gilmer vs Athens @ Tyler Legacy, Feb.22, 7 pm
Brownsboro vs Liberty-Eylau, @ Spring Hill Feb. 23, 6 pm
Sunnyvale vs Bullard @ Mineola, Feb. 23 7 pm
3A
Boling 41, Woodville 56
Huntington vs Hitchcock @ Grand Oaks HS, Feb. 20 , 2pm
Edgewood vs Grandview @ Corriscana MS, Feb.20 3 pm
Central vs East Bernard @ College Station, Feb.20, 4 pm
Tatum vs MP Chapel Hill @ Ore City, Feb. 22, 5 pm
De Kalb vs Sabine @ Prairiland Feb. 22, 6 pm
Winnsboro vs Waskom @ Longview, Feb. 22, 6 pm
Gladewater vs Mount Vernon @ Mount Peasant, Feb. 23, 6:30 pm
Pineywoods Academy vs Anderson-Shiro @ Crockett, Feb. 23, 6 pm
2A:
McLeod vs Alvord @ Campbell, Feb.20, 2 pm
Alba-Golden vs Lindsey @ Prairiland, Feb. 20, 8 pm
Broaddus vs Union Grove @ Timpson, Feb.20, 1 pm
Timpson vs Woden @ Cushing, Feb 20, 4 pm
La Poynor vs Marlin @ Corsicana, Feb.20 1:30 pm
Douglass vs Tenaha @ Cushing, Feb.23 6 pm
Hawkins vs San Augustine @ New Summerfield, Feb.20, 1 pm
Matrins Mill vs TBD @ Corsicana, Feb. 22, 4:30 pm
Frankston vs Bruceville-Eddy @ Centerville, Feb.23, 6 pm
1A
Wells vs Hubbard – TBD
Neches vs Coolidge - TBD
Zavalla vs Abbott @ Slocum, Feb. 20, 12 pm
Chireno vs TBD
