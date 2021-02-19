Updated Girls Basketball brackets

By Caleb Beames | February 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 8:58 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -

* Due to the winter storms, games are continually changing. These are the latest as of 9 pm on Feb. 19

6A

Legacy vs TBD

5A

Sulphur Springs vs Royse City @ TBD, Feb. 22

Red Oak vs Mount Pleasant @ Greenville, Feb. 22, 6 pm

Lufkin vs Highland Park @ Athens, Feb.22 - TBD

4A

Linalde vs Canton @ Van, Feb. 20, 2 pm

Jasper vs Robinson (Bi-District) @ Crockett, Feb. 20 4 pm

Gilmer vs Athens @ Tyler Legacy, Feb.22, 7 pm

Brownsboro vs Liberty-Eylau, @ Spring Hill Feb. 23, 6 pm

Sunnyvale vs Bullard @ Mineola, Feb. 23 7 pm

3A

Boling 41, Woodville 56

Huntington vs Hitchcock @ Grand Oaks HS, Feb. 20 , 2pm

Edgewood vs Grandview @ Corriscana MS, Feb.20 3 pm

Central vs East Bernard @ College Station, Feb.20, 4 pm

Tatum vs MP Chapel Hill @ Ore City, Feb. 22, 5 pm

De Kalb vs Sabine @ Prairiland Feb. 22, 6 pm

Winnsboro vs Waskom @ Longview, Feb. 22, 6 pm

Gladewater vs Mount Vernon @ Mount Peasant, Feb. 23, 6:30 pm

Pineywoods Academy vs Anderson-Shiro @ Crockett, Feb. 23, 6 pm

2A:

McLeod vs Alvord @ Campbell, Feb.20, 2 pm

Alba-Golden vs Lindsey @ Prairiland, Feb. 20, 8 pm

Broaddus vs Union Grove @ Timpson, Feb.20, 1 pm

Timpson vs Woden @ Cushing, Feb 20, 4 pm

La Poynor vs Marlin @ Corsicana, Feb.20 1:30 pm

Douglass vs Tenaha @ Cushing, Feb.23 6 pm

Hawkins vs San Augustine @ New Summerfield, Feb.20, 1 pm

Matrins Mill vs TBD @ Corsicana, Feb. 22, 4:30 pm

Frankston vs Bruceville-Eddy @ Centerville, Feb.23, 6 pm

1A

Wells vs Hubbard – TBD

Neches vs Coolidge - TBD

Zavalla vs Abbott @ Slocum, Feb. 20, 12 pm

Chireno vs TBD

