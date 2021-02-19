Tyler church 'grateful' to have been temporary warming center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas church was able to open their building as a warming shelter to families in need this week.
Pastor Darrius Harris and his wife LaToya of the Kingdom Church in Tyler told us about their experience.
“Well, actually Monday morning we found out that the lights and water was still on at the church, so we decided to offer some help,” Pastor Harris said.
So they opened the church as a warming center.
“We actually have serviced about 20 families since Monday. A lot of people were just looking for a warm place and we were just grateful to be able to open our doors,” LaToya Harris said.
The shelter closed on Thursday due to conditions changing, but as the pastor said, “We would do it again in a heartbeat. If the lights and water is on, we’ll do it. We love to do it, we love helping and we thank God for us being able to. And everyone who helped us help people, we are thankful for you.”
Harris said that the Tyler Fire Department donated water to distribute and other community members helped, as well.
