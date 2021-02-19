TxDOT discouraging travel on I-20

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - TxDOT is discouraging travel on I-20 at this time, saying it is passable, but presenting major issues for drivers.
Crews continue to blade and treat the highway. For safety, motorists are urged to stay off I-20 and other roads due to the ongoing icy conditions.
Below freezing temperatures continue to create unsafe conditions making travel treacherous and dire for driving. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuously responding to crashes and slide offs both eastbound and westbound.
- Eastbound traffic is at a crawl from FM 14 in Smith County to the Gregg County line.
- The westbound lanes through Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt are currently flowing, but traffic is being detoured to the ramps at Mile Marker 579 (Joy-Wright Mountain Road) due to a crash, and then back to I-20.
You can check driving conditions here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.