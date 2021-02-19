Texas Rangers investigating death at San Augustine County Jail

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An autopsy is pending following the death of an inmate at the San Augustine County Jail.
The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 1 a.m. on February 10, deputies conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation near the intersection of Highways 21 and 96 in San Augustine. The vehicle was occupied by a female driver and a 39-yea-old passenger, Adrian Herrera of San Augustine.
The report states that when Herrera stepped out of the vehicle, a deputy observed a controlled substance in Herrera’s seat. Herrera was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the San Augustine County Jail. At approximately 8:25 a.m., Herrera was discovered on the floor of his isolation cell in medical distress, possibly having a seizure. The report states that EMS was “immediately notified” and transported Herrera to CHI St. Luke’s Medical Center in San Augustine.
Herrera died at approximately 9:27 AM. At the request of Sheriff Robert Cartwright, the Texas Rangers immediately responded and initiated a custodial death investigation. San Augustine County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Billy Williams ordered an autopsy, and results are pending. The District Attorney’s Office was also notified, immediately responded, and are providing assistance to the Texas Rangers.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.