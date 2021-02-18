East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day continues through Friday morning due to extreme cold/dangerous driving conditions!!! Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for tonight/tomorrow morning. Skies are expected to become partly cloudy tonight with a light wind. This will result in very cold temperatures overnight/Friday morning. Lows are expected to drop into the lower to middle teens with single digit wind chills possible. Partly Cloudy skies on Friday are expected with temperatures climbing to above freezing for a few hours. Some melting of snow/ice is expected. On Saturday morning, we are likely to drop into the middle to upper teens, however, significant warming is expected with highs in the lower 40s north and into the upper 40s over southern locations. Once we rise above freezing on Saturday afternoon, we should stay above freezing for many days. As a cold front passes through late on Sunday which could bring a few ‘liquid showers’ to East Texas. Lows on Monday morning may reach freezing for a very brief time, but into the middle 50s by afternoon. We are almost there!!! Continue to protect the 4 Ps. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.