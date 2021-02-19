Official says power impacts in SWEPCO area could have been worse

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with SWEPCO’s Mark Robinson.
They spoke at Longview’s Lear Park. The park was going to be base camp for some of the 2700 power workers coming from over 15 states and Canada that have come to assist with restoring power to the area.
Robinson said most of those workers have been diverted to the Center area which has more power outages than the northern half of the SWEPCO area.
He said the winter storms that came through the area wasn’t as bad for most of the SWEPCO area as they thought it would be. Robinson explained why.
