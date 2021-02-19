NCAA Committee approves 2021 postseason ban for SFA Basketball

The ban comes from a deal reached with the NCAA back in May 2020 after an investigation cited “lack of institutional control” after the department discovered errors made in previous APR reports. In the original KTRE report, errors in APR scores started in 2013 and the NCAA and SFA discovered that 82 student athletes from multiple sports competed when they should have been ruled ineligible. The error was first reported by SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey to the NCAA in the spring of 2019 when he first learned of the error that was started under the previous administration. It has been linked back to two employees: a former senior associate athletic director for compliance and former associate athletic director for academics.