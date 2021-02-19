EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A little bit of patchy fog is possible this morning. With temperatures in the teens, this will be freezing fog, so be extra cautious on the morning commute. Expect a lot more sunshine today and temperatures this afternoon will finally be above freezing! Melting will continue today, but anything left behind will once again refreeze overnight as temperatures drop back into the 20s by early Saturday morning. More sunshine Saturday and once temperatures warm above freezing by midday, they will stay above freezing for the rest of the weekend. Travel will be hazardous today and early tomorrow, but should get back to normal by Sunday afternoon. A weak front brings a slight chance for a shower or two late Sunday and a few clouds Monday. Temperatures will finally return to near average in the lower 60s by midweek next week.