Man dies in Zavalla-area house fire

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - A house fire outside the city of Zavalla has resulted in the death of one man.
According to Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Wade, at around 12:50 p.m., fire fighters were dispatched to a residence about a mile north of the city on Highway 69. When the crew was dispatched, the caller noted that a victim was possibly inside the home.
Upon arrival at the scene, Zavalla and Huntington Volunteer Fire Departments began search and rescue efforts, eventually locating a male inside the house. Crews were able to extract the man and began performing life saving measures after it was apparent he had a weak pulse and was not breathing.
The male died on scene. Angelina Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Pat Grimes Grubbs arrived on the scene and declared the man dead.
This incident is currently under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.