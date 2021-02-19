Interstate 20 reopened after miles-long backup left drivers stranded for hours

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An interstate backup has had motorists stranded for more than 10 hours through Smith and Gregg counties.
Friday morning, a Texas Dept. of Transportation camera along Interstate 20 at U.S. Highway 271, northeast of Tyler, showed dozens of cars and 18-wheelers lined up for miles in the eastbound lanes.
Some drivers reported being stuck in this tie-up for several hours.
Texas DPS says the wintry weather is creating hazardous conditions for travel in this area.
”We continue to discourage unnecessary travel,” said Sgt. Jean Dark. “Troopers are currently working multiple crashes and slide offs along the IH-20 corridor.”
Around 1 a.m., DPS said eastbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 575 had reopened and that traffic was moving slowly. Westbound lanes were still shut down due to vehicles that couldn’t make it up the hill due to icy conditions.
Troopers are having to walk up and down the interstate to wake up drivers who had fallen asleep while waiting in their vehicles. Some truckers went back into their cabs to sleep, according to DPS.
One trooper reportedly walked 10 miles knocking on windows to wake up drivers.
Additional information on a timeline for traffic to begin flowing again or options for motorists were not provided.
RELATED:
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.