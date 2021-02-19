Free water, meals available in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans are helping the community by offering free water, we are compiling a list of resources.
City of Lufkin - giving away water at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center (601 N. Second Street) starting 11:30 a.m. To get water, you MUST line up northbound on Angelina Street. First Street and Second Street blocked with all traffic diverted up Angelina Street. Donations of water from Brookshire Brothers and Harmony Hill.
Timber Creek Church - Lufkin providing hot meals for anyone in need - Friday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 2021 S John Reddit Drive, Lufkin 75904
Diboll VFD & Diboll PD - One case of water per vehicle donated from Brookshire Bros. - Friday, Feb. 19 begins at 9 a.m., at Main Station 59 enter through Devereux to avoid traffic jam on 59
Natural Grocers - Tyler 2 gallons of water per person, 4820 S. Broadway
Whitehouse - Water distribution at Whitehouse Fire Dept 303 E. Main from 3-5 p.m. Please enter off of Main St. and do not exit your vehicle. Water will be loaded for you.
