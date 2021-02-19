City of Tyler officials ‘urgently’ request residents stop dripping faucets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler say they are working to fully restore water service, but to do so it is “urgently” necessary that residents stop dripping their pipes.
“The city is working very hard to maintain water pressure but it is becoming increasingly difficult. We have two immediate requests: Please do not run water to prevent pipes from freezing. Turn off the water if pipes have burst,” said City of Tyler Director of Marketing & Communications Julie Goodgame. “In order for us to meet current water demand levels, we must be able to refill our elevated water tanks and towers. This normally takes place overnight, when water consumption is very low. But because of the community-wide faucet drip to prevent freezing, this has not occurred.”
Goodgame said this request is urgent, as Tyler’s hospitals and dialysis patients depend on adequate water pressure for life-saving measures.
“We will work with local non-profits to assist people without insurance, seniors and others who have suffered a lot of water-related damage due to frozen pipes bursting,” Goodgame said.
The City of Tyler’s boil water notice remains in effect.
STREET CLOSURE
Tyler Police Department has closed Paluxy Drive southbound from Jeff Davis Dr. and northbound from Cumberland Road due to dangerous weather conditions and a semi-truck stranded in the roadway.
Tyler Police officers are directing traffic and we ask that you use alternate routes and avoid this area.
