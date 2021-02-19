City of Tyler officials ‘urgently’ request residents stop dripping faucets

“The city is working very hard to maintain water pressure but it is becoming increasingly difficult. We have two immediate requests: Please do not run water to prevent pipes from freezing. Turn off the water if pipes have burst,” said City of Tyler Director of Marketing & Communications Julie Goodgame. “In order for us to meet current water demand levels, we must be able to refill our elevated water tanks and towers. This normally takes place overnight, when water consumption is very low. But because of the community-wide faucet drip to prevent freezing, this has not occurred.”