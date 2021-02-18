Water outage forces Crockett officials to move warming shelter to Grapeland Event Center

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Because of a water outage at the Crockett Civic Center, the town’s leadership has moved everyone out of the warming shelter that had been set up there, according to a post on the City of Crockett’s Facebook page.
“At this time, we have moved everyone out of the Civic Center to the Grapeland Event Center,” the Facebook post stated. “This is due to the loss of water at the Civic Center used for sanitary purposes. The Civic Center is still available in a worst-case scenario for those that need heat.”
The post went on to say that if Crockett residents or anyone they know is going to need a last-resort shelter with heat, they should comment under the Facebook post about the warming shelter or call (936) 544-8391 to let city officials know, and someone will be sent to the Crockett Civic Center to open it up.
“Be advised, we have no running water so the bathroom facilities will be primitive,” the Facebook post stated. “Bring your own food and water, as well as bedding and pillows.”
