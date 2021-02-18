True Vine brewery giving out free filtered water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With Tyler still under a boil water notice and many East Texans without water and power, True Vine Brewing Company is helping get people clean water.
Today from noon to 5 p.m. staff will be at the Earl Campbell Parkway location distributing free filtered water from their massive cold water tank. People are asked to bring their own containers and staff will fill up to five gallons per vehicle.
True Vine owner and founder Ryan Dixon said he’s simply trying to fill a visible need for the community.
“(We have) essentially 1,500 gallons of good, clean water and I know that’s a need right now for our community as we are trying to have good, clean water for our families to drink. So we’re opening up the tank for our people,” Dixon said.
This morning one woman left her house at 3:45 a.m. just to be sure she is able to get water for her family.
“Our pipes burst at home, me and my daughter and my two grandkids, our pipes burst the other day so I had to go out and turn our water off,” said Tyler resident Virginia Foreman. “So we have no water and bursted pipes. My daughter across town has four kids and her and they don’t have any water so I’m hoping that I can get water for me and for them.”
She said she left so early because she was anticipating a line.
“The water is a necessity. It’s just a necessity of life like food and shelter. Water is a necessity and you have to have water to cook and you have to have water to drink,” Foreman said. “So the clean pure water is a very viable thing for any family that needs the water and maybe can come out and get water today.”
They say they will be there until 5 p.m. or while supplies last.
