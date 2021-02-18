Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Some good news today is that the Winter Storm Warnings have been cancelled for ALL of East Texas! Some not-so-good news is that a Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire area as temperatures will drop into the lower teens overnight tonight. Due to the very hazardous roadway conditions, plus our dangerous cold temperatures tonight, First Alert Weather Days remain in effect through tomorrow morning. This afternoon we will begin to see a decrease in snow/sleet/freezing rain chances for Deep East Texas but skies will remain cloudy all day today. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible at times and certainly appreciated. Highs today will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s for northern zones, while Deep East Texas looks to warm to around the 34 degree range which will help soften up some of the snow and ice on the roadways. Afternoon temperatures dramatically warm over the weekend, with 40s on tap for Saturday and 50s for Sunday! Thanks to temperatures warming WELL above freezing each day, roads will finally become drivable for all East Texans this weekend. Clouds increase on Sunday and a few showers will be possible later in the day and early on Monday as a weak cold front moves through the area. Morning lows on Monday could get close to freezing but will begin to warm by Tuesday thanks to a quick return of southerly winds. Folks, we are almost out of this historic and frustrating winter system. There is plenty to fix I know, but at least the weather will soon begin to cooperate with us. Stay warm.