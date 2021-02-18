Texas Military Department and volunteers on standby for severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas agencies have been deployed to several communities across the state to help with the severe weather.
15 soldiers from the Texas Military Department have been assigned to the Amarillo area to help with stranded motorist.
They are currently here along with equipment such as four high mobility multi-wheeled vehicles and one heavy wrecker.
At the moment, the DPS says the military personnel have not been activated and are on standby. They are set to stay here until Thursday.
The City of Amarillo said the equipment is more of a precaution as the roads are not as bad as expected.
The National Guard is also being deployed to different areas across the state to conduct welfare checks and assist local authorities with moving individuals to shelters or warming stations.
Along with those state-led efforts, volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster relief are also ready to help.
“We expect to be activated any minute, literally.” said Scottie Stice, director of the Southern Baptist Of Texas Convention Disaster Relief.
He adds the electrical grid takes a hit when ice causes tree damage, which is one of the areas they help with after natural disasters.
“In the panhandle, we do have four units at alert status. Two recover units which are chainsaw capable, one in Amarillo at the Quail Creek Church and one in Borger at First Baptist. And then in Pampa we have a shower/laundry unit and a quick response feeding unit with the top of Texas Baptist Association,” said Stice
Stice adds all of them are on alert meaning they are ready to go as soon as needed.
The organization has helped in several other weather emergencies across the nation, but Stice says this one is unique.
“I’m a Texan and I have never seen the entire state of Texas in a winter storm warning like what we had yesterday, that was unbelievable.” said Stice
Stice urges residents to make sure they have enough food and water, take care of their outside animals and cover outdoor pipes.
If travel is absolutely necessary, make sure you have blankets, food and water in your vehicle.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.