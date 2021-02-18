Texas A&M AgriLife to host health care transitions workshop for those with disabilities

Texas A&M AgriLife to host health care transitions workshop for those with disabilities
Generic graphic (Source: Pexels)
By Bailie Myers | February 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 6:29 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a webinar series on health care transitioning from pediatric care to adult care for individuals with disabilities.

The three-part series will provide parents, caregivers, self-advocates and family members the resources and information needed to help plan and prepare for the differences within the pediatric and adult health care systems.

Webinar schedule:

Pediatric Care to Adolescent Care, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on February 17

Adolescent Care to Adult Care, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on February 24

Heath Care System Differences, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 3

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.