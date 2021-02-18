Smith County Judge Moran gives update on power outages, water supply, road conditions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran spoke with KLTV’s Blake Holland regarding power outages, water supply, and road conditions.
Moran said the power outage focus has shifted from supply issues to weather-related power lines down due to ice.
He said dispatch reports the number one reason for calls to emergency services is related to water. Moran said the top priority is getting the Lake Palestine water station back online.
Moran cautioned drivers saying if you don’t have four-wheel drive you shouldn’t be on the road. He said transport assistance is available through MDMJ taxi.
Moran reminded people to call 211, or 903-566-6600, for assistance. He said Smith County is unique in that the people come together to help each other.
