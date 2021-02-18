Power restored to Lufkin water plants crippled by winter storm

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City of Lufkin work crews connected emergency generators to four water wells overnight Thursday, making major progress in restoring water service for the entire city.
Ward 4 city couuncilmember Mark Hicks says the wells are back online and are pumping water into holding tanks.
Problems started earlier this week when generators failed during the extreme freezing weather.
“Replacement parts for the generators are on the way. In the meantime, two large generators are being transported from Houston this evening with hopes to get pumps up and going again overnight.”
As the pressure comes back, city officials want residents to keep checking for leaks in and around homes and businesses.
Any problems can be reported to the City of Lufkin’s non-emergency line at (936) 633-0356.
Until further notice, residents are under a boil water notice.
“Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” a news release stated.
RELATED:
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.