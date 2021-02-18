Power restored to Lufkin water plants crippled by winter storm

City of Lufkin work crews connected emergency generators to four water wells overnight Thursday, making major progress in restoring water service for the entire city. (Source: Mark Hicks)
By Lane Luckie and Erin Wides | February 18, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 5:50 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City of Lufkin work crews connected emergency generators to four water wells overnight Thursday, making major progress in restoring water service for the entire city.

Ward 4 city couuncilmember Mark Hicks says the wells are back online and are pumping water into holding tanks.

Problems started earlier this week when generators failed during the extreme freezing weather.

“Replacement parts for the generators are on the way. In the meantime, two large generators are being transported from Houston this evening with hopes to get pumps up and going again overnight.”

Generators arriving in Lufkin.
Generators arriving in Lufkin. (Source: Mark Hicks)

As the pressure comes back, city officials want residents to keep checking for leaks in and around homes and businesses.

Any problems can be reported to the City of Lufkin’s non-emergency line at (936) 633-0356.

BOIL WATER NOTICE: The City of Lufkin has issued a boil water notice due to decreased pressure in the water distribution...

Posted by City Of Lufkin, Texas on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Until further notice, residents are under a boil water notice.

“Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” a news release stated.

