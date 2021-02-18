Polk County man claims ‘middle-managment’ role in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - Despite claiming a “middle-management” role at best in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, a federal judge has denied release for a Goodrich man charged in the insurrection.
Daniel Page Adams, 43, is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
He was arrested in connection to the riots on Jan. 16.
Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui ordered Adams remain detained during a hearing on Feb. 12.
According to Faruqui’s order, Adams will remain detained due to safety reasons and the evidence against him.
The order states Adams stated his involvement in the riots was a “middle-management” role at best and that he was not an instrumental leader among the rioters. He also stated he has a family, potential gainful employment and a leadership role in his community.
But Faruqui stated in his order Adams is alleged to have taken a leadership role in the riots and noted how Adams entered the Capitol 39 seconds after it was breached.
The order states Adams submitted 32 letters in support of his release and that he worked on the front lines when Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Gulf Coast.
“Based on these letters, the Court finds Mr. Adams to be a dedicated family man, a supportive neighbor and a respected individual.”
