East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Days continue through Friday morning... Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for most until Noon for the rest of ETX, however they may be ended. At this time, only the Southern sections of East Texas could see freezing rain/sleet on Thursday. This could continue into Thursday afternoon for some. This will not be widespread on Thursday, but pockets of Wintry Precipitation are certainly possible. Of course, a few flurries will be possible throughout the day for other locations, but no more accumulations are expected. Driving Conditions will remain hazardous through Thursday with some improvement on Friday...some improvement. Saturday morning, we are still forecasting lows temperatures in the upper teens/lower 20s before we rise into the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon hours. On Sunday, we will be above freezing for many days. Now, there is a chance or temperatures to drop below the freezing mark on Monday morning, but it will only be for an hour or two before we really start warming up. High Temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons! A cold front is expected late on Sunday which may produce a few sprinkles on Sunday evening/night. Nothing Frozen! Temperatures on Monday morning may touch the freezing mark for a few hours, then a significant warming trend is likely. We will get through this.