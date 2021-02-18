EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A light wintry mix continues in Deep East Texas this morning. This should gradually taper off through the day. A winter storm warning is still in effect until noon today. Expect this afternoon to be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but most of East Texas will still be just shy of the freezing mark. Friday begins with some patchy dense fog, but clouds should clear early in the day and the sunshine will help to finally warm temperatures above freezing by afternoon. However, temperatures will only be above freezing for a couple of hours, so the melting will begin, but will refreeze overnight Friday into Saturday morning. More sunshine Saturday and even warmer temperatures will really speed up the melting and roads should be getting back to passable by late in the day Saturday. Melting will continue with temperatures above freezing for the rest of the weekend. A weak cold front arrives early Monday morning with a slight chance for a light shower or two overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Then, temperatures continue to warm back to near normal by the middle of next week.