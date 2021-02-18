Mayor of Whitehouse issues disaster declaration to ‘expedite deployment of resources’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Whitehouse Mayor, James Wansley, issued a disaster declaration on Feb. 15.
The text of the declaration can be read below or at this link.
WHEREAS, severe winter weather poses an imminent threat of widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life due to prolonged freezing temperatures, snow and freezing rain throughout the City of Whitehouse which requires emergency action;
and WHEREAS, on February 12, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for all 254 counties based on the existence of such severe winter weather threat, and Section 418.108 of the Texas Government Code authorizes the mayor of the City of Whitehouse, as the presiding officer of the governing body of a political subdivision, to declare a local state of disaster;
and WHEREAS, I, as the Mayor of the City of Whitehouse, have determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect life and property threatened by this severe winter weather;
and WHEREAS, declaring a state of disaster will facilitate and expedite the use and deployment of resources to enhance preparedness and response;
and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF WHITEHOUSE, TEXAS:
Section 1. That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for the City of Whitehouse, Texas, pursuant to §418.108 (a) of the Texas Government Code.
Section 2. That pursuant to §418.108 (b) of the Texas Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven (7) days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the City Council, unless terminated earlier.
Section 3. That pursuant to §418.108 (d) of the Texas Government Code and interlocal agreement this activates the Smith County Emergency Management Plan.
Section 4. That pursuant to §418.108 (c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration shall be filed promptly with the City Secretary, and shall be given prompt and general publicity.
Section 5. That this Proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance. DECLARED AND ORDERED this the 15th day of February 2021
