Hard freeze warning continues through Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hard freeze warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. this evening and going through 10 a.m. Friday as record lows will be in jeopardy of going down in the Piney Woods, once again.
With skies gradually clearing out tonight, we will see overnight lows bottom out in the middle-to-upper teens, making for another night in the deep freeze across East Texas.
The record low for the Angelina County Airport tomorrow is 16-degrees, which took place in 1936. That is the value we are forecasting for Lufkin, which is our station of record in Deep East Texas.
This will be a pipe-bursting type of freeze due to our time spent below freezing and the big drop into the teens. In addition to pipes bursting, I would not be surprised to see water main breaks, too.
With many residents still without power, please use safety when trying to stay warm. With carbon monoxide poisoning a big concern right now, remember to not leave your vehicle running in a closed garage. Also, do not use charcoal or propane heating devices inside your home. And, if you are to use your generator, make sure it is at least ten-to-twenty feet away from your home or place of residence. In desperate times, sometimes we turn to desperate means to stay warm. But we must also be smart and diligent in our efforts to stay warm so we do not create a bigger problem.
The sub-freezing temperatures will also keep roads icy on Friday morning, so use caution if you have to be on the roadways.
We will be in store for one more night of record lows for Saturday morning before we then start to thaw out and begin the melting process this weekend.
Remember that you can check the temperatures in your neighborhood and get your latest First Alert forecast details
