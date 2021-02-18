Hard freeze warning continues through Friday

With many residents still without power, please use safety when trying to stay warm. With carbon monoxide poisoning a big concern right now, remember to not leave your vehicle running in a closed garage. Also, do not use charcoal or propane heating devices inside your home. And, if you are to use your generator, make sure it is at least ten-to-twenty feet away from your home or place of residence. In desperate times, sometimes we turn to desperate means to stay warm. But we must also be smart and diligent in our efforts to stay warm so we do not create a bigger problem.