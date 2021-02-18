Tyler Good Samaritans help people in need get to warm, safe shelters

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As road conditions worsen and snow and ice continue to fall, getting around town is difficult. Some citizens are making it their mission to help those who can’t get around town.
Nars Buenaventura is determined to help everyone he can. Buenaventura is equipped with a group of friends who all have Jeeps who are willing to lend a hand. The crew is driving around East Texas taking people to warmer places with water, taking first responders to work, bringing others food, and towing people out of difficult to navigate ditches.
“If we don’t make a change, then things aren’t going to change. If we go out there and do the best we possibly can and lend a hand maybe they will help someone else down the road as well,” Buenaventura said.
It is an influence that many who are in danger are grateful for. Samuel Gilmore was a trucker who was helped out on Wednesday. He said Buenaventura and his crew came just in time to tow out his truck and trailer.
“Oh, it is a blessing. I was glad to see them because sitting on top of this road and not being able to get out of it that’s a problem,” Gilmore said.
Solving problems is what these good Samaritans are in the business of doing this week, said Michael Castle, who is a part of Buenaventura’s crew. He said there is nothing expected in return they are just doing it out of kindness.
“Everybody needs help. We do it because we can, and it is the right thing to do,” Castle said. “We don’t charge nothing. I don’t charge nothing. We just do it because we can, and we have the vehicles that can do it.”
