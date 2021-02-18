East Texans observe Ash Wednesday creatively amidst winter storm

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - For many in East Texas - and others across the state - Ash Wednesday looks and feels different this year due to the winter storm that has descended upon us.
The tradition of ashes being put on one’s forehead by a priest as a sign of penance has been a meaningful tradition for centuries. Some families are still having the ceremony at home, using markers or other substitutions for ashes. Others may choose to wait to get ashes from their churches this weekend.
Coleman Swierc told us why his family chose to observe the tradition at home today.
“You get in the habit of going to Ash Wednesday and other holy days and whatnot throughout the year. Unfortunately, you take one look outside and it’s not possible, so you do the best you can.”
Swierc said that safety is as important as the ceremony this year.
“You want to stay true to the ceremony and to say the prayer, but obviously we want people to be safe. Churches around the area, and really around the state, shut down, so it’s not possible. So you say a prayer and do what you can,” he said.
