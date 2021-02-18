City of Tyler hopes to meet water demands by Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has released an update on water and road conditions and states water demands should be met by Friday.
According to the press release, power remains on at the Lake Palestine pump station.
The city will provide an interview at 10:30 a.m.
“We anticipate we will be able to meet current water demand levels by Friday if all benchmarks are met and if residents continue to conserve water. If power is lost again, or we see a sharp increase in utilization, these time frames will be adjusted.”
The city has prioritized 10 main breaks for Thursday and Friday:
- 3393 SSW Loop 323 100
- 2629 Bateman Ave.
- 1717 Sequoia Dr.
- 1821 Sequoia Dr.
- E. Fifth St. and Mahon Ave.
- 1300 Mahon Ave.
- 1201 Tipton Ave.
- 3400 Woodbine Blvd.
- 2700 Old Bullard Rd.
- 314 N. Gaston Ave.
“Customers should expect low or inconsistent water pressure as the system stabilizes. Customers experiencing water loss that is not due to freezing pipes should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during business hours.”
As for Tyler roads, all three sanding trucks are in operation and the focus is on sanding and de-icing major bridges, overpasses and around hospitals.
“We are taking a maintainer and sanding truck to Golden Road Water Treatment Plant to clear for deliveries later today. The county crews and contractor are utilizing three maintainers to clear snow and ice on major arterials in the city. Supplies Stockpiles of crushed aggregate and de-icer remain good.”
