Authorities arrest woman suspected of setting fire to ‘The Mountain’ in Canton

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department have arrested a woman they believe is connected to the fatal Tuesday night fire at “The Mountain” in Canton.
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Canton Police Department in arresting Tessa Furrh. She was apprehended in Wood County and booked into the Van Zandt County jail Wednesday morning on a charge of arson causing bodily injury/death.
Thus far it has been confirmed that two people died in the fire. The well-known shopping venue in Van Zandt County is comprised of older buildings and is located on Hwy 64 East in Canton.
Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said he believes witnesses connected her to the scene of the crime.
