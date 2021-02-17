Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! I hope you’re staying warm to the best of your ability, we’re got light at the end of the tunnel. Here’s the weather where you live... We’ll continue to see a winter precip mix through today, with another surge possible for Deep ETX tomorrow morning. The difference between this current winter storm and the previous? We’re seeing more ice and less snow. I’m concerned about the amount of freezing rain and sleet falling onto power lines and trees near utility poles. Unfortunately, everything that’s fallen, and has yet to fall, is going to stay frozen for the next day or so. Temperatures do not warm up enough to see much improvement on frozen snow and ice until Friday afternoon and Saturday. Morning lows will also be extremely cold and dangerous yet again on Friday morning. Because of all these concerns, First Alert Weather Days remain in effect until Friday morning. Roads will likely remain frozen over until at least Saturday because we will again drop to below freezing on Friday night/Saturday morning. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday are well above freezing for the first time in over a week. That is our light at the end of the tunnel, and like you, I cannot wait for this to be over. Please do your best to continue checking on those who are vulnerable and without heat and water. Stay off the roads unless you HAVE to get out. I continue to be proud of how East Texans are responding and coming together to help each other during this time. Stay warm, stay safe.