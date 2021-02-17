Water leaks, cracked pipes keeping workers in Longview busy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is experiencing water line leaks and reports of pipes bursting.
“Be advised the maintenance crews from Longfellow Arms has shut off the water to the sprinkler systems in each apartment,” the scanner squawked.
As the day progressed there were more calls about water breaks in Longview. On Monday there was an issue with an overflow pipe at a Spring Hill water tower. The water ran down Woodbrook Court to McKinley Road, making the road look like something from the show Ice Truckers. It was able to be fixed.
On Kenwood Lane a Longview resident called the water department for help when water suddenly hissed out of a wall.
“Can they turn it off in here or....?” the resident asked a water department employee.
“I got to find the sewer, yeah. Or I have to find the meter,” he said.
Water flowed out of the resident’s cabinet and onto the floor. Not long after the pan was in place:
“It stopped?” I asked her.
“Yeah. You hear?”
I heard nothing. I think that was the point.
“Thank y’all so much,” she said to the water workers.
Up the street water was coming out of the asphalt, a line broken underground. Before the dig, Dwayne Woodkins locates any Atmos gas lines and marks them.
“It’s important because safety is the number one priority; gas is involved. They cannot dig. Even when it’s rain or sleet or snow, we still have to come out and locate these lines,” Woodkins said.
He says it took him two hours to get from Marshall to Longview, but there’s no digging before line location.
“More lines will be busted, and we can get out and get to it, which no one will be in a rush because lives are the most important thing but, first things first, safety still has to be covered,” Woodkins said.
And Woodkins may not make it back to Marshall for a while if the breaks keep coming.
Rolin McPhee, Longview public works director, says, “All systems experience some water pressure loss during storm events due to running faucets, however, we have compensated with increased production.”
