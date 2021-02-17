Tyler Water Utilities issues boil water notice for City of Tyler

The rolling blackouts have left many residents without power. In these cases, boiling water may not be possible. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Residents who are able may relocate to warming centers. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. At this time, we have no timeline for the blackouts to end the pump station to come back online, but we are bracing for at least 48 hours.