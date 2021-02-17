SWEPCO linemen from around country setting up base camp in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - About 2700 lineman and emergency workers are coming in from across the country and Canada, to help with power outages in East Texas. SWEPCO says a base camp has been set up in Longview to help feed and house those workers while they are here.
The base camp, at Lear park, will include hot meals from a mobile kitchen, mobile showers and shuttles to take the workers to work locations and hotels where they will be housed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Mark Robinson about the show of support.
