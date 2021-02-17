East Texas frozen lines lead to water shut-offs and boil water notices

The City of Lufkin has issued a boil water notice due to decreased pressure in the water distribution system. Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. We will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water. WATER USAGE: The City of Lufkin’s water supply is CRITICALLY LOW. Citizens MUST reduce water usage until further notice. We’re currently distributing more water than we’re able to produce. If citizens do not immediately reduce usage, we will not have water to drip throughout the night. Our water production is limited for a few reasons - We’re on backup power for some of our plants. When you’re on backup power, you can’t produce at your top capacity by utilizing boosters. If you have a water leak at all, SHUT IT OFF. Walk your properties and businesses to check for leaks both inside and outside. If you need help turning it off, call our non-emergency number at 936-633-0356. We’ll come by and shut off the water at the meter for you. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates throughout the day.