East Texas frozen lines lead to water shut-offs and boil water notices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday morning the Southern Utilities Company sent out a press release that due to inclement weather conditions they will be implementing Stage 2 Mandatory Water Restrictions.
The company is asking customers to restrict their water usage to drinking, cooking, bathing, and health-related uses only.
Southern Utilities say it is implementing this mandatory water restriction to ensure the continuance of services for all customers during this weather event.
The City of Whitehouse has issued a boil water notice due to decreased pressure in the water distribution system. Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. We will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water. Full notice is available at https://www.whitehousetx.org/.../585/Boil-Water-Notice-2172.
Alto Rural Water Supply Corp NOTICE. is issuing a boil water notice for everyone on our water system. Due to the weather conditions some of our wells have frozen up and we don’t know how long the boil water notice will last. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
The City of Lufkin has issued a boil water notice due to decreased pressure in the water distribution system. Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. We will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water. WATER USAGE: The City of Lufkin’s water supply is CRITICALLY LOW. Citizens MUST reduce water usage until further notice. We’re currently distributing more water than we’re able to produce. If citizens do not immediately reduce usage, we will not have water to drip throughout the night. Our water production is limited for a few reasons - We’re on backup power for some of our plants. When you’re on backup power, you can’t produce at your top capacity by utilizing boosters. If you have a water leak at all, SHUT IT OFF. Walk your properties and businesses to check for leaks both inside and outside. If you need help turning it off, call our non-emergency number at 936-633-0356. We’ll come by and shut off the water at the meter for you. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates throughout the day.
Monarch Utilities is requesting your assistance in announcing a “Boil Water Notice” for our customers in the Coldspring Terrace Water System, Public Water System ID No. 2040031, located in San Jacinto County. Due to repeated power outages the system is unable to keep up with demand. Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice at that time. This notice affects all 125 customers.
GM Water, which affects Sabine and San Augustine Counties, Shamrock Shores VFD posted frozen line breaks turned into leaks. They are working to restore, but at this time all tanks are empty. This will be a multi-day event. Michael Keith McCroskey with GM Water Supply is asking customers to turn off meters to eliminate any issues we have on the customer side and allow workers to concentrate on plants.
Tyler Water Utilities issues boil water notice for City of Tyler: As a result of the rolling blackouts at the Lake Palestine Raw Water Pump Station, the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant is now offline. The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant continues to be online and supplying pressure to the system. However, without the added water pressure from the Lake Palestine Plant to mitigate pressure losses from extremely low temperatures, the City of Tyler’s water pressure is reduced to below levels required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to maintain optimum safety. TCEQ requires the City of Tyler (PWS 2120004) public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
The rolling blackouts have left many residents without power. In these cases, boiling water may not be possible. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Residents who are able may relocate to warming centers. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. At this time, we have no timeline for the blackouts to end the pump station to come back online, but we are bracing for at least 48 hours.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink water in this location, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
If you have questions concerning this matter, please call the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 531-1285.
Due to the power outages and low water pressure, the following water systems are under a boil water notice.
- Gum Creek Water Supply - updates will be posted on www.gumcreekwater.com
- Walnut Grove Water Supply – updates will be posted on http://www.walnutgrovewatersupplycorporation.org/index.html
- North Cherokee Water Supply -updates will be posted on https://northcherokeewsc.com/
- West Jacksonville Water Supply – updates will be posted on https://www.westjacksonvillewater.com/
City of Arp has issued a boil water notice.
West Gregg Special Utility District issued a boil water notice for their customers.
Gallatin Water Supply issued a boil water notice for their customers.
The City of Canton issued a boil water notice for their customers.
Monarch Utilities issued a boil water notice for:
- Cedar Valley Subdivision in San Jacinto County
- Blue Water Cove in San Jacinto County
- Harbor Point in Trinity County
- Shepherd Hills Estates in San Jacinto County
- Pinwah Pines Estates in Polk County
- Phillips Acres in Polk County
- Callender Lake water system in Van Zandt County
- Beachwood Estates & North Trinidad water system in Henderson County
- Westwood Beach water system, located in Henderson County
Central Water Control & Improvement District in Angelina County for a small portion of Lufkin and part of Pollok.
Angelina County FWSD No.1 issued a boil water notice for their customers.
Crystal Systems Texas has issued a boil water notice, they serve Hideaway Lake and Lindale area.
Chalk Hill Special Utility District has issued a boil water notice they serve the south side of Lake Cherokee and surrounding communities.
Four Way Special Utility District in Huntington issued a boil water notice.
Holiday Villages of Fork water system in Wood County has issued a boil water notice.
Cherokee Shores water system in Henderson County has issued a boil water notice.
Ramey Water Supply in Mineola has issued a boil water notice.
New Hope Water Service in Mineola has issued a boil water notice.
Mt. Enterprise has issued a boil water notice.
