Smith County judge says discussion needed regarding electricity supply problems

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran gave an update on where things stand regarding water, electricity and other needs as Tyler and East Texas continues to endure the harsh winter weather.
Speaking with KLTV’s Blake Holland, Moran acknowledged the myriad questions that residents have, particularly in regards to electricity needs, but said that those with imminent life and safety issues must be prioritized and also that he believes ONCOR is working as hard as they can to restore service.
“They are very cognizant of the fact that folks have been sitting in the cold and the dark for a very long time and they’re trying to get those systems back up and going,” Moran said. “It’s simply a matter of statewide supply and the supply that is allocated for this particular area.”
Moran also said that the issue of electricity supply is a discussion that can and should be held once this emergency has subsided, but that long term solutions will take time to achieve.
“That’s a public discussion that we’re going to have to have with the legislature and the state government when we’re done with this situation. It’s nothing that can be solved this week,” he said. “We’re going to have to talk about where our power comes from and how come we got to this point where our citizens in Smith County do not have enough power to heat their homes and stay warm.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.