SFA basketball team stuck in New Orleans

The team left Nacogdoches on Saturday to New Orleans a day earlier than expected to beat the winter weather in East Texas. The plan was then to play the University of New Orleans Privateers on Monday and drive to Vicksburg, Mississippi after the game then into Conway, Arkansas on Tuesday to prepare for their Wednesday game against Central Arkansas. Shortly before the ‘Jacks took the floor against New Orleans the decision was made it was not safe enough to travel to Central Arkansas so the game was postponed. Now the team is waiting for roads to improve to the West of them so they can get back home for a Saturday game against Incarnate Word.