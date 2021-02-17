New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

The investigation by the attorney general in New York has grown, looking into whether Amazon unlawfully fired or disciplined employees who reported perceived safety concerns. It focused on two employees, one who was fired and one who received a written warning, after they raised concerns about Amazon’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to managers, made public complaints about Amazon’s practices through the media, and submitted complaints to at least one government agency. Amazon has said the employee was fired for violating social-distancing guidelines.