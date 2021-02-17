I-20 E between Bossier, Webster parishes closed; drivers stuck for hours overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eastbound Interstate 20 between Industrial Drive in Bossier Parish and the Goodwill Road exit in Wesbter Parish remains shut down Wednesday morning with no timetable for when it might reopen, says Trooper First Class Brent Hardy, of Louisiana State Police Troop G.
It’s about a 15-mile stretch of interstate. LSP says there were multiple crashes there Tuesday night and as many as 45 people were stuck on the road for eight to 10 hours.
Eventually, firefighters with Bossier City were able to take people either to their homes or hotels in Bossier City. Many vehicles were left abandoned on the interstate and still were there as of Wednesday morning.
LSP officials say fortunately, there were no medical emergencies.
As day turned to night for Shannon Steelman, he came upon a big rig that had jackknifed.
He says in the first five hours they were out there, traffic didn’t move very far. He also told KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner that westbound traffic was barely moving as well.
