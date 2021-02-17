2 more Houston-area families, including 5 children, suffer carbon monoxide poisoning

CY-FAIR, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency personnel with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department transported two families to Houston-area hospitals Tuesday after they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of trying to heat their homes with charcoal grills.
“Never use a grill, oven, or stove to heat your house,” a tweet from the Cy-Fair VFD stated. “Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can kill you. Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, headaches, disorientation, nausea, and vomiting. If you experience these symptoms, call 911.
According to another tweet, Cy-Fire EMS personnel transported nine people for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday. That total included two adults and three children from a home in the 14100 block of FM 529 and two adults and two children from a home in the 16500 block of Loch Katrine.
