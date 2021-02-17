Hospitalization rate for area including counties of Angelina, Nacogdoches below 15% for 7th day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The trauma service area that includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties hospitalization rate is below 15 percent of its hospitals’ total capacity for the seventh day in a row, allowing businesses to reopen to 75 percent capacity.
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that TSA H’s hospitalization was at 10.47 percent. On Tuesday, the hospitalization rate was at 13.17 percent.
Per Governor Greg Abbott’s instruction, now that the hospitalization rate for TSA Area H has been below 15% for seven straight days, these counties are allowed to reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity, as well as allow the resumption of elective surgery.
Counties in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
