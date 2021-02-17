First Alert Weather Days continue through Friday morning

This could continue into Thursday afternoon for some. This will not be widespread on Thursday, but pockets of wintry precipitation are certainly possible. Driving conditions will remain hazardous through Thursday with some improvement on Friday. Saturday morning, we are still forecasting lows temperatures in the upper teens/lower 20s before we rise into the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon hours. On Sunday, we will be above freezing for many days. Now, there is a chance or temperatures to touch the freezing mark on Monday morning, but it will only be for an hour or two before we really start warming up. High temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.