East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Days continue through Friday morning... Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for most until tomorrow morning for western counties and until Noon for the rest of ETX. Chances for Snow, mixed with Sleet/Freezing Rain over northern 1/2 of East Texas...generally north of HWY 79 through this evening, then only the Southern sections of East Texas could see freezing rain/sleet on Thursday. This could continue into Thursday afternoon for some. This will not be widespread on Thursday, but pockets of Wintry Precipitation are certainly possible. Driving Conditions will remain hazardous through Thursday with some improvement on Friday...some improvement. Saturday morning, we are still forecasting lows temperatures in the upper teens/lower 20s before we rise into the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon hours. On Sunday, we will be above freezing for many days. Now, there is a chance or temperatures to touch the freezing mark on Monday morning, but it will only be for an hour or two before we really start warming up. High Temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons! A cold front is expected late on Sunday which may produce a few sprinkles on Sunday evening/night. Nothing Frozen! Temperatures on Monday morning may touch the freezing mark for a few hours, then a significant warming trend is likely. We will get through this.