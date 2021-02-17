East Texans share snow photos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans have been weathering the worst winter storm in decades, and while they have been doing it, they have been sharing snow photos with East Texas News.
Viewers have submitted hundreds of photos, and we decided to put together a slideshow with some of them. This way, you can enjoy the beautiful snow pictures from the warmth and comfort of your own homes.
If you have snow pictures you want to share with us, click this link on our home page. It is under the dropdown menu in the top left corner of the main page for KLTV.com.
Snow has been on the ground in East Texas for four days in a row now. On Tuesday morning, we had a record low of -6 degrees in Tyler. According to KLTV Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto, that was the coldest it has been here since 1930.
