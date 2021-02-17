Driver, passenger ID’d after truck slides off bridge into Lake Fork

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The driver and passenger who died after a pickup truck slid into Lake Fork Tuesday evening have been identified.
At 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on FM 2966, approximately 5.4 miles southeast of the city of Yantis in Wood County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the vehicle was traveling southeast on FM 2966 at a speed unsafe for the roadway conditions. The driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the road to the south into the ditch and then into Lake Fork (Caney Creek) where the vehicle was submerged.
The driver has been identified as Mary Jan Dunham, 61, of Yantis. She was pronounced at the scene by Judge Weems and was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Joe Dell Henderson, 57, of Quitman. He was pronounced at the scene by Judge Weems and was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
The crash remains under investigation.
