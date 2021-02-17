DPS divers responding after truck slides off bridge, into Lake Fork in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several agencies are responding after a pickup truck slid into Lake Fork Tuesday evening.
DPS Sgt. Jean Dark says that the vehicle slid across the FM 2966 bridge and over the guardrail into the lake. The bridge is between County Roads 1822 and 1483.
DPS has a dive team on the way to the scene. A Texas game warden is on site as well, along with local fire department and sheriff’s office officials.
There is no confirmation whether anyone has yet been rescued from the truck.
DPS reminds drivers that if you must drive, go very slowly, even if you have 4WD vehicles. If possible, do not drive during this weather event.
