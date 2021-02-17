Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly fled scene of Polk County shooting

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a Monday shooting.
Polk County Sheriff Bryon Lyons said that his office received a 911 call on February 15 at around noon about a gunshot victim at a homoe on Plum Pudding Rd. off FM 2798 in the Votaw area of Polk County.
Polk County deputies, Americare EMS and South End First Responders arrived to find Gregory Basham, 37, with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Basham was later taken to an out-of-county hospital.
Polk County detectives identified the shooter as Ralph Ramirez, 44, of Liberty County.
The sheriff said an altercation occurred between Basham and Ramirez, leading Ramirez allegedly grabbing a .22 rifle from inside the home. Investigators say Ramirez shot Basham and left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
The gun was recovered at the scene. Sheriff’s Office detectives have an arrest warrant for Ralph Ramirez for of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, issued by JP 4 Jamie Richardson.
If you know where Ralph Ramirez is, Sheriff Lyons asks that you contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP (7867).
