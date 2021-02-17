City of Huntington: Power has been restored to town’s water wells

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The ongoing power outages that have resulted from several days of sub-freezing weather have wreaked havoc on East Texas water utility providers’ plants, wells, and water systems.
Earlier tonight, the City of Huntington posted on its Facebook page that Oncor has restored power to its water wells.
“ONCOR has just restored electric service to our City water wells,” the Facebook post stated. “Our generators were able to fill the tanks with water, and now with power restored, the pumps should be able to distribute water throughout the City, meaning houses and businesses should have water within the hour.”
The post went on to say that water pressure will likely be low at first, but it will eventually get back to normal. The City of Huntington also urged its residents to conserve water as much as possible in the next few days.
“The latest weather forecast calls for temperatures to remain low with additional snow over the next couple of days,” Huntington City Administrator Bill Stewart said in the Facebook post. “Let’s work together as we endure this very unusual weather condition.”
On a related note, Monarch Utilities issued a boil-water notice for its customers in the Blue Water Cove, Cedar Valley subdivision, Lakeway Harbor subdivision, Pinwah Pines Estates, and the Shepherd Hills Estates water systems located in Polk County.
“Due to repeated power outages the system is unable to keep up with demand,” a press release stated. “Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice at that time. This notice affects all 60 customers.”
Residents of Pinwah Pines Estates should boil their water prior to consumption, and that includes washing hands and faces, brushing teeth, drinking, cooking, and ice making.
“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” the press release stated.
The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Instead of boiling water, residents of Pinwah Pines Estates may also buy bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the press release stated.
