Warming centers open across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the freezing weather continues and many are left without power, warming centers have begun to open their doors to those in need across the region.
While amenities and services vary from location to location, all are a place to warm up and many offer space for sleeping and in some cases even washing clothes and cooking. Below is a list of available warming centers in East Texas. More will be added as additional information becomes available.
The City of Tyler is noting that residents should bring food, snacks, face masks, clothes, blankets, medications, diapers, formula and other essential items with them to the warming center. Additionally City of Tyler officials say residents should wear a face mask and practice social distancing when at the centers.
Please exercise extreme caution while driving.
Organizations who wish to open their doors as a city warming center should call City of Tyler Fire Chief David Coble at 903-521-8200.
TYLER
- Salvation Army - 633 N. Broadway Ave, 75706
- Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department - 16759 FM14, 75706
- St. Louis Baptist Church - 4000 Frankston Hwy
- Highway 80 Rescue Mission - 601 E. Valentine St.
- Dayspring United Methodist Church - 310 W. Cumberland Rd.
- Grace Community Church - 3315 Old Jacksonville Rd.
- Green Acres Baptist Church - 1607 Troup Hwy. Open noon until 6 p.m.
- Kingdom Church - 1818 N. Confederate Ave. Open now and plan to remain open overnight and through tomorrow. Contact Darrius Harris at (903) 636-3275. Unable to accommodate pets.
- Bethel Baptist Church, located at 504 W. 32nd St., will open today at 5 p.m. and will be open overnight. Contact: Ricky Garner at (903) 312-0734. Tyler Fire is providing 50 cots at this facility.
- Shiloh Road Church of Christ, located at 1801 Shiloh Rd - in the Gym behind the main church - is open now and will be open overnight.
For free transport to warming centers, contact NDMJ taxi company. Residents should call NDMJ first and see if they can be transported at (903) 592-3232
WHITEHOUSE
- Whitehouse First Assembly of God - 502 TX-110, 75791
LONGVIEW
- Longview Fire Station #1 - 200 S. Center St., 75601. COVID-19 precautions must be followed. Masks will be provided to those who need one and social distancing will be enforced.
KILGORE
- First Baptist Church of Kilgore, fellowship hall - 501 E. North St.
MARSHALL
- Fire Station #1 Community Room - 601 S. Grove St.
PALESTINE
- Hope Station - 919 South Magnolia Street, 75801
NACOGDOCHES
- GODTEL - 323 Moody St. Lufkin, 75901
- Last resort shelter - limited space is available, must call city first, 936-559-2510
LUFKIN
- Lufkin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau - 601 N. 2nd St, 75901
ARP
- Old Arp Fire Station - 107 W. Longview St., 75750. Priority will be given to the elderly, disabled and those needing to charge medical devices.
CROCKETT
- Crockett Civic Center - 1100 Edmiston Dr., 75835
JASPER
- Faith Temple Church - 650 Pollard St., 75951
KIRBYVILLE
- First Baptist Church - 105 N Barrow Ave., TX 75956
NEWTON
- Howard Civic Center - 213 Court St., Newton , TX 75966
BROADDUS
- Community Center - 1011 FM 2558
COOPER
- Delta County Civic Center - 221 E. Bonham Ave., 75432
