Tyler barbecue business offering shelter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With power still out in many areas East Texans are now seeking shelter and warmth where they can find it.
In Chapel Hill the owners at Poke In Da Eye BBQ lost power Monday morning. When they came to check on their business which did have power they decided to open the dining hall up to those without power.
“We’re blessed everyday with this business so we just want to pay a little back while we can,” said owner Joseph Koricanek. He noticed on Facebook that many people didn’t have a place to go or a warm meal. Nathan Gray, his wife and two kids lost power Monday and were able to get a ride to the barn.
“We can kind of tough it out as adults but the kids, we don’t want them to get sick or something happen where we’re trapped in there. So that’s mainly why we made the call to get them somewhere safe,” Gray said.
With about 12-hundred square feet for activities the kids got creative with games like bouncing little bouncy balls into cans, playing tag, and some even braving the snow.
“It’s been real nice to have a place to go,” Gray said. “There’s people out there that really take care of each other.”
Koricanek said they were also able to feed about 25 linesmen who came in.
“We’ve got a few blankets but if you’re coming bring your own pillows, blankets, sleeping bags, cots. Whatever’s going to keep you warm and comfortable,” Koricanek said.
If you are someone you know is in need of a warm place to stay they are open and can give you a ride if you can’t get out. They told us they were running low on food Tuesday afternoon, but still have power and heat.
To get more information or contact the owners you can visit their Facebook page.
They’re located at 11811 Hwy 64 East, Tyler, TX 75707.
